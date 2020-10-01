Juneyao Airlines W20 Helsinki operations as of 30SEP20

Juneyao Airlines this week filed changes to Helsinki service for winter 2020/21 season, as the airline continues 1 weekly flight each from Shanghai Pu Dong and Zhengzhou, on board Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.
Shanghai Pu Dong – Helsinki 1 weekly 787-9
HO1607 PVG0120 – 0520HEL 789 6
HO1608 HEL1630 – 0730+1PVG 789 7
Zhengzhou – Helsinki 1 weekly 787-9 (This route commences on 12OCT20)
HO1665 CGO0155 – 0510HEL 789 1
HO1666 HEL1930 – 1000+1CGO 789 1
