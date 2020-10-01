Alliance Airlines opens reservation for Newman / Port Hedland service from late-Sep 2020

Australian carrier Alliance Airlines has announced the opening of ticket sales to the public on selected routes to/from Perth, including Perth – Newman and Perth – Port Hedland, on board Fokker 100 aircraft. Operational schedule from 01OCT20 based on the airline’s website listing as follows. The airline previously operated these routes as charter flights.



Perth – Newman 2 weekly

QQ6052 PER0700 – 0845ZNE 100 6

QQ6050 PER1300 – 1445ZNE 100 4



QQ6053 ZNE0930 – 1115PER 100 6

QQ6051 ZNE1545 – 1730PER 100 4

Perth – Port Hedland 3-4 weekly

QQ8414 PER0745 – 1000PHE 100 1

QQ8414 PER1130 – 1345PHE 100 7

QQ8416 PER1345 – 1600PHE 100 3



QQ8415 PHE1030 – 1240PER 100 12

QQ8415 PHE1415 – 1625PER 100 7

QQ8417 PHE1630 – 1840PER 100 3