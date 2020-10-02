Oman Air yesterday launched codeshare partnership with Salam Air, covering 5 routes operated by the latter. From 01OCT20, planned codeshare routes include following routes.
Oman Air operated by Salam Air
Muscat – Chittagong
Muscat – Dhaka
Muscat – Khartoum
Muscat – Multan
Muscat – Sialkot
Oman Air begins Salam Air codeshare partnership from Oct 2020
