Archive: Summer 1959 Boston / New York nonstop West Coast schedule

The following is nonstop West Coast service from both Boston and New York in summer 1959 season, taken from Official Airline Guide, US/Canadian Quick Reference Edition, July 1, 1959. The summer 1959 was the first summer season for Boeing 707 Jet aircraft, which entered commercial service on 26OCT58.

The 707 was also scheduled on other routes, however this post only focuses on West Coast flights from Boston and New York.



Boston – Los Angeles

AA011 BOS1100 – 1345LAX 707 D

AA012 LAX1315 – 2120BOS 707 D



Flight AA11 was assigned on Boston – Los Angeles route from 1958 (approximate) to 2001. The nonstop service launched initially with DC7 “Mercury” around 1957 (approximate), with flight number AA19/20. AA11 was assigned on Washington – Los Angeles from late-1940s, up to 1957/58 (including multi-stop flights prior to shifting to non-stop service). Information on flights in 1940s and early-50s were based on the website Airline Timetable Images.



New York – Anchorage

NW099 IDL1830 – 0132+1ANC DC7 5

NW100 ANC1320 – 0640+1IDL DC7 6



New York – Los Angeles (Surcharge USD10.00 one-way on Boeing 707)

AA673 IDL0020 – 0615LAX DC7 D

TW005 IDL0900 – 1135LAX 707 D

AA001 IDL0945 – 1220LAX 707 D

AA003 IDL1145 – 1420LAX 707 D

TW003 IDL1200 – 1435LAX 707 D (eff 21JUL59, replace L-1049A)

UA103 IDL1230 – 1815LAX DC7 D

AA005 IDL1645 – 1920LAX 707 D

TW001 IDL1700 – 1935LAX 707 D

AA007 IDL1845 – 2120LAX 707 D



AA002 LAX0845 – 1640IDL 707 D

TW004 LAX0900 – 1655IDL 707 D (eff 21JUL59, replace L-1049A)

TW006 LAX1330 – 2125IDL 707 D

AA008 LAX1430 – 2225IDL 707 D

AA006 LAX1600 – 2355IDL 707 D

AA672 LAX2045 – 0730+1IDL DC7 D

UA100 LAX2130 – 0815+1IDL DC7 D

TW002 LAX2300 – 0655+1IDL 707 D

AA010 LAX2330 – 0725+1IDL 707 D



New York – San Francisco (Surcharge USD10.00 one-way on Boeing 707)

UA109 IDL0045 – 0655SFO DC7 D

TW045 IDL0930 – 1215SFO 707 D

TW043 IDL1300 – 1545SFO 707 D

UA107 IDL1400 – 2010SFO DC7 D

TW049 IDL1830 – 2115SFO 707 D (eff 12JUL59)



TW040 SFO0900 – 1700IDL 707 D (eff 12JUL59)

UA700 SFO0900 – 2000IDL DC7 D

UA108 SFO0930 – 2030IDL DC7 D

TW046 SFO1430 – 2230IDL 707 D

UA106 SFO2000 – 0700+1IDL DC7 D

TW044 SFO2300 – 0700+1IDL 707 D



New York – Seattle

UA793 IDL1000 – 1445SEA DC7 x2

NW001 IDL1430 – 1915SEA DC7 D



UA792 SEA0845 – 2025IDL DC7 x1

NW010 SEA2200 – 0940+1IDL DC7 D



New York Idlewild Airport (IDL) renamed to New York John F. Kennedy in December 1963.