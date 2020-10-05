Himalaya Airlines Oct 2020 operations as of 01OCT20

By Jim Liu

Himalaya Airlines during the month of October 2020 schedules following service, as the airline plans to operate 5 routes, based on GDS schedule listing. Additional changes remain likely.

Kathmandu – Abu Dhabi 4 weekly A320 (5 weekly from 17OCT20)
Kathmandu – Chongqing eff 14OCT20 1 weekly A320
Kathmandu – Dammam 1 daily A319/320
Kathmandu – Doha 4 weekly A320 (1 daily from 12OCT20)
Kathmandu – Kuala Lumpur 5 weekly A320

