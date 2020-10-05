Virgin Atlantic delays Orlando service resumption to Dec 2020

Virgin Atlantic in recent schedule update revised planned service resumption to Orlando, now scheduled from December 2020. Revised launch dates and schedule in winter 2020 season as follows.
London Heathrow – Orlando eff 10DEC20 1 daily A330-300 (replacing London Gatwick)
VS091 LHR1050 – 1525MCO 333 D
VS092 MCO1920 – 0820+1LHR 333 D
Manchester – Orlando eff 10DEC20 1 daily A330-300 (replacing 747-400)
VS075 MAN1105 – 1525MCO 333 D
VS076 MCO1840 – 0730+1MAN 333 D
