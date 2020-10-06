flynas this week is introducing additional domestic route, where the airline schedules Riyadh – Gurayat service. Effective from 07OCT20, Airbus A320 aircraft will serve this route on daily basis.
XY151 RUH1500 – 1715URY 320 D
XY152 URY1815 – 2000RUH 320 D
flynas adds Riyadh – Gurayat service from Oct 2020
