Iberia in recent schedule update filed selected changes for Northern winter 2020/21 season, as the airline removed following routes between 25OCT20 and 27MAR21. Information listed below is as of 04OCT20, based on comparison to previously filed schedule in July and/or September.
Barcelona – Melilla
Gran Canaria – Las Palmas
Madrid – Algiers
Madrid – Athens
Madrid – Budapest
Madrid – Casablanca
Madrid – Florence
Madrid – Logrono
Madrid – Oran
Madrid – Oslo
Madrid – Prague
Madrid – Tangier
Madrid – Turin
Madrid – Zagreb
Vigo – Bilbao
Vigo – Valencia
Iberia NW20 short-haul service suspensions as of 04OCT20
