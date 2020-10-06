Iberia NW20 short-haul service suspensions as of 04OCT20

Iberia in recent schedule update filed selected changes for Northern winter 2020/21 season, as the airline removed following routes between 25OCT20 and 27MAR21. Information listed below is as of 04OCT20, based on comparison to previously filed schedule in July and/or September.



Barcelona – Melilla

Gran Canaria – Las Palmas

Madrid – Algiers

Madrid – Athens

Madrid – Budapest

Madrid – Casablanca

Madrid – Florence

Madrid – Logrono

Madrid – Oran

Madrid – Oslo

Madrid – Prague

Madrid – Tangier

Madrid – Turin

Madrid – Zagreb

Vigo – Bilbao

Vigo – Valencia