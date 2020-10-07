Etihad Airways in this week’s schedule update removed Abu Dhabi – Vienna route for winter 2020/21 season. Previously scheduled to begin from 25OCT20, first available flight for reservation is now scheduled on 28MAR21, the launch of summer 2021 season.
EY053 AUH0255 – 0700VIE 789 D
EY054 VIE1145 – 1910AUH 789 D
Etihad moves Vienna launch to March 2021
