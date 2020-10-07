Sun-Air of Scandinavia delays service resumption to Nov 2020

Sun-Air of Scandinavia as of Monday (05OCT20) announced revised dates for its planned service resumption, now scheduled as early as November 2020. Separately, service to Germany will now resume in January 2021. Planned service resumption includes the following.



Billund – Brussels eff 02NOV20 10 weekly (service resumption since April 2016)

Billund – Dusseldorf eff 11JAN21 9 weekly

Billund – London City eff 02NOV20 11 weekly

Billund – Manchester eff 02NOV20 11 weekly

Billund – Oslo eff 02NOV20 8 weekly

Dusseldorf – Friedrichshafen eff 18JAN21 9 weekly



Planned service resumption date remains likely to change.