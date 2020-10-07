Ethiopian Airlines Nov 2020 South East Asia operations as of 06OCT20

Ethiopian Airlines in recent schedule update filed changes to its South East Asia service for the month of November 2020, from 25OCT20 to 30NOV20. During this period, planned service to South East Asia includes the following.



Ongoing travel restrictions continue to impact the airline’s passenger traffic rights on certain direction for Bangkok route.



Addis Ababa – Bangkok 1 weekly 777-200LR

Addis Ababa – Bangkok – Hong Kong 3 weekly 777-200LR

Addis Ababa – Bangkok – Kuala Lumpur 3 weekly 777-200LR/787-8

Addis Ababa – Bangkok – Manila 1 weekly 787-8

Addis Ababa – Jakarta 2 weekly 787-8

Addis Ababa – Manila – Bangkok – Addis Ababa 1 weekly 787-8