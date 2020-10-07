Italian carrier Neos in winter 2020/21 season plans operational aircraft changes for Rome – Salalah route. The seasonal service will see Boeing 787-9 operating from 01NOV20, replacing 767-300ER in winter 2019/20 season.
Following schedule is effective 01NOV20 – 13DEC20.
NO7320 FCO1240 – 2225SLL 787 7
NO7321 SLL2355 – 0440+1FCO 787 7
Neos W20 Rome – Salalah aircraft changes
