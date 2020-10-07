SunExpress schedules new Bodrum routes in S21

SunExpress in summer 2021 season plans to offer 2 additional European routes from Bodrum, with weekly flight scheduled to Cologne and Vienna. Planned operation as follows.
Bodrum – Cologne eff 14MAY21 1 weekly 737-800
XQ600 BJV2215 – 0050+1CGN 73H 5
XQ601 CGN0145 – 0600BJV 73H 6
Bodrum – Vienna 03JUL21 – 25SEP21 1 weekly 737-800
XQ606 BJV2330 – 0100+1VIE 73H 6
XQ607 VIE0150 – 0515BJV 73H 7
