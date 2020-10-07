Jetstar Airways from December 2020 plans to launch resume Gold Coast – Hobart route, previously served until October 2013. The airline’s Airbus A320 aircraft to operate this route 3 times weekly, effective from 01DEC20.
JQ696 OOL1500 – 1840HBA 320 257
JQ695 HBA1920 – 2050OOL 320 257
Jetstar to resume Gold Coast – Hobart service from Dec 2020
Posted
Jetstar Airways from December 2020 plans to launch resume Gold Coast – Hobart route, previously served until October 2013. The airline’s Airbus A320 aircraft to operate this route 3 times weekly, effective from 01DEC20.