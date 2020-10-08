Wizz Air launches domestic Norway service in Nov 2020

Wizz Air from November 2020 is launching new base in Oslo Gardermoen (OSL) airport, as the airline begins domestic flights in Norway. Planned operation includes the following.
Oslo – Bergen eff 05NOV20 2 daily A320 (3 daily from 23NOV20)
Oslo – Tromso eff 05NOV20 1 daily A320 (2 daily from 23NOV20)
Oslo – Trondheim eff 05NOV20 2 daily A320 (3 daily from 23NOV20)
