JetSmart in late-December 2020 launches new domestic route, offering nonstop Santiago de Chile – Castro (Chiloe) service. First flight is scheduled on 22DEC20, with Airbus A320 aircraft operating twice weekly flights. Following operational schedule is effective in January 2021.
JA333 SCL0815 – 1005MHC 320 25
JA330 MHC1357 – 1549SCL 320 25
JetSmart adds Castro/Chiloe service from Dec 2020
Posted
JetSmart in late-December 2020 launches new domestic route, offering nonstop Santiago de Chile – Castro (Chiloe) service. First flight is scheduled on 22DEC20, with Airbus A320 aircraft operating twice weekly flights. Following operational schedule is effective in January 2021.