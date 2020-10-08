JetSmart adds Castro/Chiloe service from Dec 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

JetSmart in late-December 2020 launches new domestic route, offering nonstop Santiago de Chile – Castro (Chiloe) service. First flight is scheduled on 22DEC20, with Airbus A320 aircraft operating twice weekly flights. Following operational schedule is effective in January 2021.

JA333 SCL0815 – 1005MHC 320 25
JA330 MHC1357 – 1549SCL 320 25

Routes Americas 2021

The route development forum for the Americas
Bogotá, Colombia  9 - 11 February 2021

Find out more

Share this article

Routes Reconnected Sponsorship Brochure

Our brand new hybrid event will provide you with bespoke opportunities to showcase your organisation's innovative recovery strategy.

Download Brochure

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.