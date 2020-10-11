Russian carrier Red Wings in winter 2020/21 season plans to operate regular scheduled service on Moscow Domodedovo – Bukhara route, on board Airbus A321 aircraft. From 30OCT20, this route will be served once weekly on Fridays.
WZ411 DME0210 – 0800BHK 321 5
WZ412 BHK0930 – 1135DME 321 5
Red Wings adds Moscow – Bukhara service from late-Oct 2020
Posted
Russian carrier Red Wings in winter 2020/21 season plans to operate regular scheduled service on Moscow Domodedovo – Bukhara route, on board Airbus A321 aircraft. From 30OCT20, this route will be served once weekly on Fridays.