Pobeda adds Istanbul – Kazan service from Nov 2020

By Jim Liu

Russian low-cost carrier Pobeda in winter 2020/21 plans to add new service to Turkey, as the airline schedules Istanbul – Kazan route. From 01NOV20, Boeing 737-800 aircraft operates this route 4 times weekly.

DP973 KZN1115 – 1455IST 738 x246
DP974 IST1535 – 1915KZN 738 x246


