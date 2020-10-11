Russian low-cost carrier Pobeda in winter 2020/21 plans to add new service to Turkey, as the airline schedules Istanbul – Kazan route. From 01NOV20, Boeing 737-800 aircraft operates this route 4 times weekly.
DP973 KZN1115 – 1455IST 738 x246
DP974 IST1535 – 1915KZN 738 x246
Pobeda adds Istanbul – Kazan service from Nov 2020
Posted
Russian low-cost carrier Pobeda in winter 2020/21 plans to add new service to Turkey, as the airline schedules Istanbul – Kazan route. From 01NOV20, Boeing 737-800 aircraft operates this route 4 times weekly.