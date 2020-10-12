Air Canada Nov 2020 International operations as of 09OCT20

Air Canada in last week’s schedule update adjusted planned operation to January 2021. The following update only focuses on planned operation for the month of November 2020. Planned International service (excluding US), as of 09OCT20, as follows.



Additional changes remain possible.



Montreal – Brussels 4 weekly 787-8

Montreal – Cancun 3 weekly A320

Montreal – Cayo Coco 1 weekly A320

Montreal – Cozumel eff 17NOV20 1 weekly A319

Montreal – Fort-de-France 1 weekly A320

Montreal – Frankfurt 1 daily 777-300ER

Montreal – London Heathrow 5 weekly A330-300

Montreal – Paris CDG 1 daily 787-9

Montreal – Pointe-a-Pitre 1 weekly A320

Montreal – Punta Cana 1 weekly A320

Montreal – Varadero 1 weekly A320

Toronto – Antigua 1 weekly A320

Toronto – Aruba 2 weekly A320 (1 weekly from 14NOV20)

Toronto – Bermuda 1 weekly A320

Toronto – Bridgetown 3 weekly A320

Toronto – Bogota 3 weekly 787-8

Toronto – Cancun 4 weekly rouge A319/321 (Certain dates see Mainline aircraft operating)

Toronto – Cayo Coco 1 weekly A320 (rouge A319 from 08NOV20)

Toronto – Cozumel eff 19NOV20 1 weekly A319

Toronto – Curacao eff 17NOV20 1 weekly rouge A319

Toronto – Delhi 5 weekly 787-9

Toronto – Dublin 3 weekly 787-9

Toronto – Frankfurt 1 daily 777-300ER

Toronto – Grenada 1 weekly rouge A319

Toronto – Hong Kong 2 weekly 787-9

Toronto – Kingston 5 weekly rouge A321

Toronto – Liberia 1 weekly A320 (rouge A319 from 13NOV20)

Toronto – London Heathrow 1 daily 777-300ER

Toronto – Los Cabos 1 weekly A321

Toronto – Mexico City 1 daily A319/320

Toronto – Montego Bay 3 weekly rouge A321

Toronto – Munich 4 weekly 787-9

Toronto – Nassau 2 weekly A320/321

Toronto – Providenciales 2 weekly A320

Toronto – Puerto Vallarta 1 weekly A321 (rouge aircraft on 26NOV20)

Toronto – Punta Cana 1 weekly rouge A321

Toronto – Lucia 1 weekly rouge A319

Toronto – St. Vincent 1 weekly A320 (rouge A319 from 12NOV20)

Toronto – San Jose (Costa Rica) 1 weekly A330-300

Toronto – Santiago de Chile 3 weekly 787-9

Toronto – Sao Paulo Guarulhos 3 weekly 787-9

Toronto – Tel Aviv 3 weekly 787-9

Toronto – Tokyo Narita 3 weekly 787-9

Toronto – Varadero 1 weekly A320 (A321 on 28NOV20)

Toronto – Zurich 5 weekly 787-9

Vancouver – Beijing Capital 2 weekly 787-9

Vancouver – Cancun 1 weekly A320

Vancouver – Delhi 3 weekly 787-9

Vancouver – Hong Kong 5 weekly 787-9

Vancouver – Ixtapa/Zihuatanejo 1 weekly A320

Vancouver – London Heathrow 5 weekly 787-9

Vancouver – Los Cabos 1 weekly A320

Vancouver – Mexico City 2 weekly A320

Vancouver – Puerto Vallarta 1 weekly A319

Vancouver – Seoul Incheon 5 weekly 787-9

Vancouver – Seoul Incheon – Shanghai Pu Dong 2 weekly 777-300ER

Vancouver – Tokyo Narita 4 weekly 787-9