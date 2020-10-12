Air Canada Nov 2020 International operations as of 09OCT20

Air Canada in last week’s schedule update adjusted planned operation to January 2021. The following update only focuses on planned operation for the month of November 2020. Planned International service (excluding US), as of 09OCT20, as follows.
Additional changes remain possible.
Montreal – Brussels 4 weekly 787-8
Montreal – Cancun 3 weekly A320
Montreal – Cayo Coco 1 weekly A320
Montreal – Cozumel eff 17NOV20 1 weekly A319
Montreal – Fort-de-France 1 weekly A320
Montreal – Frankfurt 1 daily 777-300ER
Montreal – London Heathrow 5 weekly A330-300
Montreal – Paris CDG 1 daily 787-9
Montreal – Pointe-a-Pitre 1 weekly A320
Montreal – Punta Cana 1 weekly A320
Montreal – Varadero 1 weekly A320
Toronto – Antigua 1 weekly A320
Toronto – Aruba 2 weekly A320 (1 weekly from 14NOV20)
Toronto – Bermuda 1 weekly A320
Toronto – Bridgetown 3 weekly A320
Toronto – Bogota 3 weekly 787-8
Toronto – Cancun 4 weekly rouge A319/321 (Certain dates see Mainline aircraft operating)
Toronto – Cayo Coco 1 weekly A320 (rouge A319 from 08NOV20)
Toronto – Cozumel eff 19NOV20 1 weekly A319
Toronto – Curacao eff 17NOV20 1 weekly rouge A319
Toronto – Delhi 5 weekly 787-9
Toronto – Dublin 3 weekly 787-9
Toronto – Frankfurt 1 daily 777-300ER
Toronto – Grenada 1 weekly rouge A319
Toronto – Hong Kong 2 weekly 787-9
Toronto – Kingston 5 weekly rouge A321
Toronto – Liberia 1 weekly A320 (rouge A319 from 13NOV20)
Toronto – London Heathrow 1 daily 777-300ER
Toronto – Los Cabos 1 weekly A321
Toronto – Mexico City 1 daily A319/320
Toronto – Montego Bay 3 weekly rouge A321
Toronto – Munich 4 weekly 787-9
Toronto – Nassau 2 weekly A320/321
Toronto – Providenciales 2 weekly A320
Toronto – Puerto Vallarta 1 weekly A321 (rouge aircraft on 26NOV20)
Toronto – Punta Cana 1 weekly rouge A321
Toronto – Lucia 1 weekly rouge A319
Toronto – St. Vincent 1 weekly A320 (rouge A319 from 12NOV20)
Toronto – San Jose (Costa Rica) 1 weekly A330-300
Toronto – Santiago de Chile 3 weekly 787-9
Toronto – Sao Paulo Guarulhos 3 weekly 787-9
Toronto – Tel Aviv 3 weekly 787-9
Toronto – Tokyo Narita 3 weekly 787-9
Toronto – Varadero 1 weekly A320 (A321 on 28NOV20)
Toronto – Zurich 5 weekly 787-9
Vancouver – Beijing Capital 2 weekly 787-9
Vancouver – Cancun 1 weekly A320
Vancouver – Delhi 3 weekly 787-9
Vancouver – Hong Kong 5 weekly 787-9
Vancouver – Ixtapa/Zihuatanejo 1 weekly A320
Vancouver – London Heathrow 5 weekly 787-9
Vancouver – Los Cabos 1 weekly A320
Vancouver – Mexico City 2 weekly A320
Vancouver – Puerto Vallarta 1 weekly A319
Vancouver – Seoul Incheon 5 weekly 787-9
Vancouver – Seoul Incheon – Shanghai Pu Dong 2 weekly 777-300ER
Vancouver – Tokyo Narita 4 weekly 787-9
Air Canada Nov 2020 International operations as of 09OCT20
