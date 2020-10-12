Nepal Airlines Oct 2020 International operations

By Jim Liu

Posted

Nepal Airlines during the month of October 2020 schedules following International service, based on the airline’s website listing. Planned operation for the period of 01OCT20 – 24OCT20 as follows.

Kathmandu – Doha 6 weekly
Kathmandu – Dubai 5 weekly (1 daily from 08OCT20)
Kathmandu – Hong Kong Service departs KTM on 02OCT20, 19OCT20
Kathmandu – Kuala Lumpur 3 weekly (4 weekly from 14OCT20)
Kathmandu – Tokyo Narita 2 weekly

