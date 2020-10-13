Wizz Air from November 2020 plans to offer service at Rzeszow, its 9th airport in Poland. From 06NOV20, the airline will operate Eindhoven – Rzeszow service twice weekly, on board Airbus A320 aircraft.
W61649 EIN0900 – 1105RZE 320 15
W61650 RZE1135 – 1335EIN 320 15
Wizz Air adds Eindhoven – Rzeszow service from Nov 2020
Posted
Wizz Air from November 2020 plans to offer service at Rzeszow, its 9th airport in Poland. From 06NOV20, the airline will operate Eindhoven – Rzeszow service twice weekly, on board Airbus A320 aircraft.