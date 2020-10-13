Wizz Air adds Eindhoven – Rzeszow service from Nov 2020

By Jim Liu

Wizz Air from November 2020 plans to offer service at Rzeszow, its 9th airport in Poland. From 06NOV20, the airline will operate Eindhoven – Rzeszow service twice weekly, on board Airbus A320 aircraft.

W61649 EIN0900 – 1105RZE 320 15
W61650 RZE1135 – 1335EIN 320 15