SunExpress S21 network additions as of 11OCT20

SunExpress in last week’s schedule update filed additional new routes, scheduled for summer 2021 season. Latest addition as follows.
Antalya – Beirut 22JUN21 – 16SEP21 2 weekly
Antalya – Ljubljana 10MAY21 – 08OCT21 2 weekly
Antalya – Sofia 22MAY21 – 13OCT20 2 weekly (No operation 08JUL21 – 27AUG21)
Izmir – Beirut 23MAY21 – 26SEP21 2 weekly
Izmir – Kyiv Borispil 26MAY21 – 29SEP21 2 weekly
Izmir – Tel Aviv 23MAY21 – 30SEP21 2 weekly
Previously reported additions:
Bodrum – Cologne eff 14MAY21 1 weekly
Bodrum – Vienna 03JUL21 – 25SEP21 1 weekly