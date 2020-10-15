Air Canada plans Vancouver – Sydney resumption from Dec 2020

By Jim Liu

Air Canada in recent schedule update revised planned passenger service resumption to Australia. The Star Alliance member plans to resume Vancouver – Sydney route from 10DEC20, initially 3 times weekly with 777-200LR aircraft. Current schedule is updated until 10JAN21 inclusive (Canada departure).

AC033 YVR2300 – 0935+2SYD 77L 247
AC034 SYD1135 – 0650YVR 77L 246