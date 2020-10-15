Iran Air W20 European network adjustment as of 14OCT20

Iran Air in recent schedule update further revised planned operation to Europe. Latest adjustment as of 14OCT20 as follows.



Tehran Imam Khomeini – Barcelona eff 01DEC20 2 weekly A330, new route (Previously scheduled from 27OCT20)

IR735 IKA0815 – 1200BCN 330 26

IR734 BCN1335 – 2145IKA 330 26



Tehran Imam Khomeini – Dusseldorf eff 02DEC20 2 weekly A330, new route (Previously scheduled from 25OCT20)

IR737 IKA0620 – 1000DUS 330 37

IR736 DUS1130 – 1920IKA 330 37



Tehran Imam Khomeini – Gothenburg 1 weekly service removed from 25OCT20 to 30NOV20

Tehran Imam Khomeini – Manchester Previously filed 1 weekly flight during winter season removed

Tehran Imam Khomeini – Paris CDG Planned schedule change reversed. 2 weekly A330 departs Tehran in morning hours (Previous plan: 1 of 2 weekly moves to late-afternoon departure from Tehran, late-night from Paris)

IR733 IKA0900 – 1245CDG 330 15

IR732 CDG1415 – 2230IKA 330 15