Thai Airways International Dec 2020 operations as of 15OCT20

Thai Airways International as of Thursday (15OCT20) once again postpones planned regular service resumption, now scheduled as early as 01JAN21. For the month of December 2020, the Star Alliance carrier continues to operate special flights. Planned December 2020 operations as of 15OCT20 as follows.



Bangkok – Copenhagen 1 weekly A350-900XWB

Bangkok – Frankfurt 1 weekly A350-900XWB

Bangkok – Hong Kong 1 daily A330-300

Bangkok – London Heathrow 1 weekly A350-900XWB

Bangkok – Manila 1 weekly 777-300ER

Bangkok – Seoul Incheon 1 weekly 777-300ER

Bangkok – Sydney 1 weekly 777-300ER

Bangkok – Taipei Taoyuan 1 weekly A350-900XWB

Bangkok – Tokyo Narita 2 weekly 777-300ER