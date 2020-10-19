United Airlines during the weekend of 16OCT20’s schedule update opened reservation for its planned Washington Dulles – Accra route, set to commence on 14MAY21. The airline’s Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft to operate this route 3 times weekly, subject to Government Approval.
UA996 IAD1805 – 0840+1ACC 788 357
UA997 ACC2345 – 0635+1IAD 788 146
United adds Washington – Accra service from May 2021
Posted
United Airlines during the weekend of 16OCT20’s schedule update opened reservation for its planned Washington Dulles – Accra route, set to commence on 14MAY21. The airline’s Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft to operate this route 3 times weekly, subject to Government Approval.