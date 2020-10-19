Pakistan International Airlines 4Q20 leased A330 European network as of 16OCT20

By Jim Liu

Pakistan International Airlines in last week’s schedule update filed planned European operation with leased Airbus A330-300 aircraft from HiFly, effective from 25OCT20. Planned operation between 25OCT20 and 31DEC20, as of 16OCT20 as follows.

Islamabad – London Heathrow A330-300 operates every 2 weeks
Islamabad – Manchester A330-300 operates 1 weekly
Islamabad – Paris CDG A330-300 operates every 2 weeks


