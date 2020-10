easyJet NW20 Naples / Venice service adjustment as of 18OCT20

easyJet in winter 2020/21 season is closing 2 Italian bases on seasonal basis, impacting operations at Naples and Venice. Planned adjustment, based on the airline’s web booking system up to 18OCT20, as follows.



Frequency reduction during the period of 25OCT20 – 17DEC20 (selected routes will see reductions from 03NOV20):

Naples – Paris Orly

Venice – Berlin

Venice – Liverpool

Venice – London Gatwick (reduced frequency until 03DEC20)

Venice – Paris CDG (No operation 02NOV20 – 12NOV20)

Venice – Paris Orly



Following routes will continue to be served during winter 2020/21 season:

Naples – Athens (resumes from 12FEB21)

Naples – Geneva

Naples – London Gatwick

Naples – Milan Malpensa

Venice – London Luton (resumes from 04DEC20)



Following service cancelled between 25OCT20 – 17DEC20 (selected routes cancelled from 03NOV20):

Naples – Amsterdam

Naples – Basel

Naples – Berlin (reduced frequency scheduled 05JAN21 – 06FEB21)

Naples – Catania

Naples – Hurghada

Naples – London Luton (No flights scheduled 05JAN21 – 11FEB21)

Naples – Lyon

Naples – Nice

Naples – Palermo

Naples – Prague (No flights scheduled 01JAN21 – 04FEB21)

Naples – Tel Aviv

Naples – Tenerife South

Naples – Turin

Venice – Amsterdam

Venice – Aqaba

Venice – Bristol

Venice – Catania

Venice – Edinburgh

Venice – Hurghada

Venice – Lyon

Venice – Manchester

Venice – Marrakech

Venice – Marsa Alam

Venice – Naples

Venice – Nice

Venice – Prague

Venice – Sharm el Sheikh

Venice – Tel Aviv (cancelled until 16DEC20)



Following routes cancelled for entire winter season:

Naples – Barcelona

Naples – Bristol

Naples – Edinburgh

Naples – Vienna

Naples – Zurich

Venice – Bari

Venice – Basel

Venice – Brindisi

Venice – Geneva

Venice – Toulouse