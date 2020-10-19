ZIPAIR Tokyo begins passenger operations from mid-Oct 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

JAL Group’s low-cost unit ZIPAIR Tokyo last week commenced passenger operation, operating Tokyo Narita – Seoul Incheon route. Initially the airline offers passenger transport twice weekly (Day 25) from 16OCT20, increasing to 3 weekly from 25OCT20. Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner operates this route.

ZG041 NRT0840 – 1115ICN 788 257
ZG042 ICN1240 – 1505NRT 788 257

