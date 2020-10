Aegean Airlines to expand Lufthansa codeshare in S21

Aegean Airlines in summer 2021 season plans to expand codeshare partnership with Lufthansa, as the latter schedules various new service between Germany and Greece (previously reported). Expanded codeshare partnership covers following routes, in effect between 01APR21 and 04MAY21.



Aegean Airlines operated by Lufthansa

Frankfurt – Chania

Frankfurt – Corfu

Frankfurt – Kavala

Frankfurt – Kos

Frankfurt – Mykonos

Frankfurt – Preveza

Munich – Zakynthos