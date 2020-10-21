Singapore Airlines resumes New York JFK; Nov/Dec 2020 operations as of 19OCT20

By Jim Liu

Singapore Airlines in November 2020 plans to resume service to New York, as the Star Alliance schedules nonstop Singapore – New York JFK route, instead of Singapore – Newark. At 9537 miles (9523 miles for Newark), Singapore Airlines to operate Airbus A350-900XWB aircraft 3 times weekly from 09NOV20, with flying time from Singapore scheduled at 18hrs 05 mins, 18hrs 40 mins from New York JFK.

SQ024 SIN0225 – 0730JFK 359 136
SQ023 JFK2230 – 0610+1SIN 359 135

The airline’s revised November/December 2020 operation as of 19OCT20 as follows. Travel restrictions continue to impact the airline’s operation, including passenger traffic rights on certain direction.

Singapore – Adelaide 2 weekly A350-900XWB
Singapore – Amsterdam 6 weekly A350-900XWB (1 daily from 01DEC20)
Singapore – Auckland 5 weekly A350-900XWB (6 weekly from 01DEC20)
Singapore – Bandar Seri Begawan 1 weekly 737-800 (Silk Air aircraft. Previously the airline did not indicate service operated by Silk Air)
Singapore – Bangkok 5 weekly 787-10 (1 daily from 01DEC20)
Singapore – Brisbane 2 weekly A350-900XWB (4 weekly from 01DEC20)
Singapore – Christchurch 3 weekly A350-900XWB
Singapore – Copenhagen 2 weekly A350-900XWB
Singapore – Dhaka 2 weekly A350-900XWB (4 weekly from 01DEC20)
Singapore – Frankfurt 5 weekly A350-900XWB
Singapore – Fukuoka 1 weekly 787-10
Singapore – Hanoi 3 weekly A350-900XWB
Singapore – Ho Chi Minh City 3 weekly 787-10
Singapore – Hong Kong 10 weekly 787-10/A350-900XWB
Singapore – Istanbul 1 weekly A350-900XWB
Singapore – Jakarta 10 weekly A350-900XWB
Singapore – Johannesburg 3 weekly A350-900XWB
Singapore – Kuala Lumpur 3 weekly A350-900XWB
Singapore – London Heathrow 12 weekly A350-900XWB
Singapore – Los Angeles 3 weekly A350-900XWB
Singapore – Manila 5 weekly A350-900XWB
Singapore – Melbourne 7 weekly A350-900XWB (13 weekly from 01DEC20)
Singapore – Milan Malpensa – Barcelona 1 weekly A350-900XWB
Singapore – New York JFK eff 09NOV20 3 weekly A350-900XWB
Singapore – Osaka Kansai 5 weekly A350-900XWB
Singapore – Paris CDG 3 weekly A350-900XWB
Singapore – Perth 3 weekly 787-10
Singapore – Seoul Incheon 6 weekly 787-10
Singapore – Shanghai Pu Dong 1 weekly 787-10
Singapore – Surabaya 2 weekly 777-300ER
Singapore – Sydney 7 weekly 787-10/A350-900XWB (10 weekly from 01DEC20)
Singapore – Sydney – Brisbane – Singapore 2 weekly A350-900XWB
Singapore – Taipei Taoyuan 3 weekly 787-10
Singapore – Tokyo Narita 6 weekly 787-10
Singapore – Zurich 4 weekly A350-900XWB

Silk Air
Singapore – Cebu 2 weekly 737-800
Singapore – Chongqing 1 weekly 737-800
Singapore – Kathmandu 1 weekly 737-800
Singapore – Kuala Lumpur 4 weekly 737-800
Singapore – Male eff 01DEC20 2 weekly 737-800
Singapore – Medan Kualanamu 2 weekly 737-800
Singapore – Penang 2 weekly 737-800
Singapore – Phnom Penh 3 weekly 737-800