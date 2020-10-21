Singapore Airlines resumes New York JFK; Nov/Dec 2020 operations as of 19OCT20

Singapore Airlines in November 2020 plans to resume service to New York, as the Star Alliance schedules nonstop Singapore – New York JFK route, instead of Singapore – Newark. At 9537 miles (9523 miles for Newark), Singapore Airlines to operate Airbus A350-900XWB aircraft 3 times weekly from 09NOV20, with flying time from Singapore scheduled at 18hrs 05 mins, 18hrs 40 mins from New York JFK.



The airline’s revised November/December 2020 operation as of 19OCT20 as follows. Travel restrictions continue to impact the airline’s operation, including passenger traffic rights on certain direction.



Singapore – Adelaide 2 weekly A350-900XWB

Singapore – Amsterdam 6 weekly A350-900XWB (1 daily from 01DEC20)

Singapore – Auckland 5 weekly A350-900XWB (6 weekly from 01DEC20)

Singapore – Bandar Seri Begawan 1 weekly 737-800 (Silk Air aircraft. Previously the airline did not indicate service operated by Silk Air)

Singapore – Bangkok 5 weekly 787-10 (1 daily from 01DEC20)

Singapore – Brisbane 2 weekly A350-900XWB (4 weekly from 01DEC20)

Singapore – Christchurch 3 weekly A350-900XWB

Singapore – Copenhagen 2 weekly A350-900XWB

Singapore – Dhaka 2 weekly A350-900XWB (4 weekly from 01DEC20)

Singapore – Frankfurt 5 weekly A350-900XWB

Singapore – Fukuoka 1 weekly 787-10

Singapore – Hanoi 3 weekly A350-900XWB

Singapore – Ho Chi Minh City 3 weekly 787-10

Singapore – Hong Kong 10 weekly 787-10/A350-900XWB

Singapore – Istanbul 1 weekly A350-900XWB

Singapore – Jakarta 10 weekly A350-900XWB

Singapore – Johannesburg 3 weekly A350-900XWB

Singapore – Kuala Lumpur 3 weekly A350-900XWB

Singapore – London Heathrow 12 weekly A350-900XWB

Singapore – Los Angeles 3 weekly A350-900XWB

Singapore – Manila 5 weekly A350-900XWB

Singapore – Melbourne 7 weekly A350-900XWB (13 weekly from 01DEC20)

Singapore – Milan Malpensa – Barcelona 1 weekly A350-900XWB

Singapore – New York JFK eff 09NOV20 3 weekly A350-900XWB

Singapore – Osaka Kansai 5 weekly A350-900XWB

Singapore – Paris CDG 3 weekly A350-900XWB

Singapore – Perth 3 weekly 787-10

Singapore – Seoul Incheon 6 weekly 787-10

Singapore – Shanghai Pu Dong 1 weekly 787-10

Singapore – Surabaya 2 weekly 777-300ER

Singapore – Sydney 7 weekly 787-10/A350-900XWB (10 weekly from 01DEC20)

Singapore – Sydney – Brisbane – Singapore 2 weekly A350-900XWB

Singapore – Taipei Taoyuan 3 weekly 787-10

Singapore – Tokyo Narita 6 weekly 787-10

Singapore – Zurich 4 weekly A350-900XWB



Silk Air

Singapore – Cebu 2 weekly 737-800

Singapore – Chongqing 1 weekly 737-800

Singapore – Kathmandu 1 weekly 737-800

Singapore – Kuala Lumpur 4 weekly 737-800

Singapore – Male eff 01DEC20 2 weekly 737-800

Singapore – Medan Kualanamu 2 weekly 737-800

Singapore – Penang 2 weekly 737-800

Singapore – Phnom Penh 3 weekly 737-800