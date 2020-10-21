Qatar Airways plans Iberia codeshare to the US from late-Oct 2020 at earliest

Qatar Airways and Iberia plans to expand codeshare coverage on the latter’s service to the US, as early as on 25OCT20. The pair on 05OCT20 submitted the application to the US Department of Transportation (DoT). The application was approved by the DoT on 16OCT20.



Due to current market condition, certain routes may not be operating until 2021 at the earliest. Planned codeshare routes as follows.



Qatar Airways operated by IBERIA

Madrid – Boston

Madrid – Chicago O’Hare

Madrid – Los Angeles

Madrid – Miami

Madrid – New York JFK

Madrid – San Francisco

Madrid – San Juan

Madrid – Washington Dulles