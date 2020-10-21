Cubana during the month of November 2020 schedules following International service, based on OAG schedules listing as of 18OCT20. Additional changes remain highly possible.
Havana – Buenos Aires Ezeiza – Cayo Coco – Havana eff 15NOV20 1 weekly Il96
Havana – Madrid 1 weekly Il96
Havana – Madrid – Santiago de Cuba – Havana 1 weekly Il96
Cubana Nov 2020 International operations as of 20OCT20
