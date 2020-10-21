Cubana Nov 2020 International operations as of 20OCT20

By Jim Liu

Cubana during the month of November 2020 schedules following International service, based on OAG schedules listing as of 18OCT20. Additional changes remain highly possible.

Havana – Buenos Aires Ezeiza – Cayo Coco – Havana eff 15NOV20 1 weekly Il96
Havana – Madrid 1 weekly Il96
Havana – Madrid – Santiago de Cuba – Havana 1 weekly Il96

