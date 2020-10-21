Virgin Atlantic in recent schedule update delayed planned Airbus A350-1000XWB service introduction on Atlanta and Johannesburg. Previously scheduled from 25OCT20, planned A350 service has been tentatively scheduled to 16NOV20. Additional changes remain highly possible.
London Heathrow – Atlanta
25OCT20 – 15NOV20 3 weekly 787-9
eff 16NOV20 1 daily A350-1000XWB
London Heathrow – Johannesburg
25OCT20 – 15NOV20 4 weekly 787-9
eff 16NOV20 1 daily A350-1000XWB
Virgin Atlantic delays Atlanta / Johannesburg A350 service until mid-Nov 2020
