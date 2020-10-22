Air Tanzania Nov 2020 International operations as of 21OCT20

By Jim Liu

Posted

Air Tanzania starting next week plans to resume additional International routes, including Harare, Kilimanjaro and Lusaka. Planned International operation for the period of 25OCT20 – 30NOV20 as follows.

Dar es Salaam – Harare – Lusaka – Dar es Salaam eff 27OCT20 2 weekly Dash 8
Dar es Salaam – Kilimanjaro – Entebbe eff 25OCT20 2 weekly Dash 8
Dar es Salaam – Moroni 2 weekly A220

Twitter LinkedIn
