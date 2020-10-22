Air Tanzania starting next week plans to resume additional International routes, including Harare, Kilimanjaro and Lusaka. Planned International operation for the period of 25OCT20 – 30NOV20 as follows.
Dar es Salaam – Harare – Lusaka – Dar es Salaam eff 27OCT20 2 weekly Dash 8
Dar es Salaam – Kilimanjaro – Entebbe eff 25OCT20 2 weekly Dash 8
Dar es Salaam – Moroni 2 weekly A220
Air Tanzania Nov 2020 International operations as of 21OCT20
