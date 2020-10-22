Air India this monthly gradually updated planned service to the UK, under the “Air Bubble” program. For winter 2020/21 season from 25OCT20 to 27MAR21, the Star Alliance carrier to operate following UK service, on board Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft.
Ahmedabad – London Heathrow 2 weekly
Amritsar – Birmingham 1 weekly
Amritsar – London Heathrow 1 weekly
Bangalore – London Heathrow 2 weekly
Delhi – London Heathrow 7 weekly
Goa – London Heathrow 2 weekly
Kochi – London Heathrow 3 weekly
Kolkata – London Heathrow 1 weekly
Mumbai – London Heathrow 4 weekly
Air India W20 UK Air Bubble network as of 21OCT20
