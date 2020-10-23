Oman Air NW20 East Asia operations as of 22OCT20

Oman Air this week filed changes to its planned operation in East Asia, for Northern winter 2020/21 season, effective from 25OCT20. Planned operation as of 22OCT20 as follows. Travel restrictions may continue to impact the airline’s passenger traffic rights on certain direction.
Muscat – Bangkok eff 05NOV20 2 weekly 787-9 (4 weekly from 02JAN21)
Muscat – Guangzhou Service cancelled in NW20
Muscat – Kuala Lumpur eff 29OCT20 2 weekly A330 (4 weekly from 02JAN21)
Muscat – Jakarta Service cancelled in NW20
Muscat – Manila eff 29OCT20 2 weekly A330 (4 weekly from 04JAN21)
