Nordwind expands Istanbul network from late-Oct 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

Russian carrier Nordwind Airlines in winter 2020/21 season schedules additional routes to Istanbul, reflected in recent schedule update. Planned service addition includes the following.

Kaliningrad – Istanbul eff 16NOV20 2 weekly 737-800
Kazan – Istanbul eff 26OCT20 3 weekly 737-800
St. Petersburg – Istanbul eff 26OCT20 3 weekly 737-800
Samara – Istanbul eff 15NOV20 2 weekly 737-800

The airline continues to operate following routes on/after 25OCT20:
Moscow Sheremetyevo – Istanbul 1 daily A321/737-800
Rostov-on-Don – Istanbul 2 weekly 737-800


Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.