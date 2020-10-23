Nordwind expands Istanbul network from late-Oct 2020

Russian carrier Nordwind Airlines in winter 2020/21 season schedules additional routes to Istanbul, reflected in recent schedule update. Planned service addition includes the following.
Kaliningrad – Istanbul eff 16NOV20 2 weekly 737-800
Kazan – Istanbul eff 26OCT20 3 weekly 737-800
St. Petersburg – Istanbul eff 26OCT20 3 weekly 737-800
Samara – Istanbul eff 15NOV20 2 weekly 737-800
The airline continues to operate following routes on/after 25OCT20:
Moscow Sheremetyevo – Istanbul 1 daily A321/737-800
Rostov-on-Don – Istanbul 2 weekly 737-800