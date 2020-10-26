Virgin Atlantic during the weekend of 24OCT20’s schedule update filed changes to London Heathrow – Seattle service. As Delta set to resume this service from 01APR21, Virgin is reducing its overall service from 11 to 7 weekly.
VS105 LHR1130 – 1310SEA 789 D
VS106 SEA1515 – 0840+1LHR 789 D
Virgin Atlantic reduces Seattle service in S21
