Norwegian S21 Trans-Atlantic operation update as of 23OCT20

Norwegian last week opened reservation for additional Trans-Atlantic routes from London Gatwick and Paris, for summer 2021 season. Previously reported on Airlineroute, the airline recently revised planned Trans-Atlantic service resumption to late-March 2021 at the earliest.



The airline previously opened reservation for flights to/from London Gatwick, operated by Norwegian Air UK (DI), on selected routes up to late-June 2021. All flights, including Paris (operated by Norwegian Air Shuttle; DY), are now available for booking until October 2021.



London Gatwick – Austin eff 22MAY21 3 weekly 787-9

London Gatwick – Boston eff 28MAR21 4 weekly (7 weekly from 22MAY21)

London Gatwick – Denver eff 29MAR21 3 weekly 787-9 (4 weekly from 23MAY21 to 13SEP21)

London Gatwick – Los Angeles eff 28MAR21 6 weekly 787-9 (10 weekly 04MAY21 – 09OCT21, 7 weekly from 10OCT21)

London Gatwick – Miami eff 28MAR21 7 weekly 787-9 (6 weekly 21MAY21 – 29JUN21, 5 weekly from 07SEP21, 4 weekly from 11OCT21)

London Gatwick – New York JFK eff 28MAR21 16 weekly 787-9 (19 weekly from 24MAY21, 18 weekly from 07SEP21, 14 weekly from 11OCT21))

London Gatwick – Orlando eff 28MAR21 7 weekly 787-9 (6 weekly 05MAY21 – 28JUN21, 5 weekly from 07SEP21)

London Gatwick – San Francisco eff 28MAR21 4 weekly 787-9 (7 weekly from 22MAY21, 6 weekly from 09SEP21, 5 from 12OCT21)

Paris CDG – Austin eff 22MAY21 3 weekly 787-8/-9 (until 07SEP21)

Paris CDG – Boston eff 21MAY21 3 weekly 787-9 (until 26SEP21)

Paris CDG – Denver eff 22MAY21 3 weekly 787-8 (until 25SEP21)

Paris CDG – Los Angeles eff 28MAR21 6 weekly 787-8 (7 weekly 787-9 from 24MAY21 to 29SEP21)

Paris CDG – New York JFK eff 28MAR21 6 weekly 787-8 (7 weekly 787/8-9 from 23MAY21 to 29SEP21)

Paris CDG – Orlando eff 21MAY21 2 weekly 787-9 (until 06SEP21)



Selected flights to/from London Gatwick is operated by Norwegian Air Shuttle (DY) aircraft, instead of Norwegian Air UK.