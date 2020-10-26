Canadian new holiday carrier OWG (Off We Go) recently revised planned service launch, previously scheduled in the first week of November 2020. Latest launch date, reflected via Hola Sun Holidays’ website, as follows.
Montreal – Cayo Coco eff 27DEC20 1 weekly (Previous plan: 01NOV20)
Montreal – Holguin eff 17DEC20 1 weekly (Previous plan: 05NOV20)
Montreal – Santa Clara eff 18DEC20 1 weekly (Previous plan: 06NOV20)
Montreal – Varadero eff 19DEC20 1 weekly (Previous plan: 07NOV20)
Toronto – Cayo Coco eff 27DEC20 1 weekly (Previous plan: 01NOV20)
Toronto – Holguin eff 17DEC20 1 weekly (Previous plan: 05NOV20)
Toronto – Santa Clara eff 18DEC20 1 weekly (Previous plan: 06NOV20)
Toronto – Varadero eff 19DEC20 1 weekly (Previous plan: 07NOV20)
OWG revises service launch to mid-Dec 2020
