OWG revises service launch to mid-Dec 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Canadian new holiday carrier OWG (Off We Go) recently revised planned service launch, previously scheduled in the first week of November 2020. Latest launch date, reflected via Hola Sun Holidays’ website, as follows.

Montreal – Cayo Coco eff 27DEC20 1 weekly (Previous plan: 01NOV20)
Montreal – Holguin eff 17DEC20 1 weekly (Previous plan: 05NOV20)
Montreal – Santa Clara eff 18DEC20 1 weekly (Previous plan: 06NOV20)
Montreal – Varadero eff 19DEC20 1 weekly (Previous plan: 07NOV20)
Toronto – Cayo Coco eff 27DEC20 1 weekly (Previous plan: 01NOV20)
Toronto – Holguin eff 17DEC20 1 weekly (Previous plan: 05NOV20)
Toronto – Santa Clara eff 18DEC20 1 weekly (Previous plan: 06NOV20)
Toronto – Varadero eff 19DEC20 1 weekly (Previous plan: 07NOV20)

Routes Americas 2021

The route development forum for the Americas
Bogotá, Colombia  9 - 11 February 2021

Find out more

Share this article

The economic impact of hosting World Routes

Request your copy of the Economic Impact Study to learn more about the long-term growth effects your airport or destination can benefit from by hosting World Routes in 2023, the next available hosting year for World Routes.

Request Economic Impact Study

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.