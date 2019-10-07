SCAT expands Tokyo capacity in W19

By Jim Liu

Kazakhstan’s SCAT Air Company in winter 2019/20 season plans to operational aircraft changes on Nur-Sultan – Tokyo Narita route, currently served by Boeing 757. From 29OCT19, Boeing 767 to be operated this route twice weekly. Operational schedule is also unified during winter season.

DV817 TSE2205 – 0830+1NRT 767 25
DV818 NRT2030 – 0130+1TSE 767 36

