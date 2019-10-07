FlyArystan expands Nur-Sultan operations from Oct 2019

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Kazakhstan’s low-cost carrier FlyArystan in the last few days expanded operation at Nur-Sultan, with the launch of 4 routes. Planned operation as follows.

Nur-Sultan – Pavlodar eff 04OCT19 1 daily A320
KC7311 TSE1135 – 1235PWQ 320 D
KC7312 PQS1305 – 1410TSE 320 D

Nur-Sultan – Semey eff 04OCT19 1 daily A320
KC7351 TSE1955 – 2110PLX 320 D
KC7352 PLX2140 – 2300TSE 320 D

Nur-Sultan – Shymkent eff 03OCT19 1 daily A320
KC7327 TSE1455 – 1645CIT 320 x56
KC7327 TSE1510 – 1700CIT 320 56

KC7328 CIT1715 – 1910TSE 320 x56
KC7328 CIT1730 – 1920TSE 320 56

Nur-Sultan – Taraz eff 03OCT19 1 daily A320
KC7323 TSE0640 – 0835DMB 320 D
KC7324 DMB0905 – 1055TSE 320 D

Share this article

Download CPH: A masterclass in route development

Routesonline finds out about Copenhagen Airport's connecting hub ambitions and route successes.

Download White Paper

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.