Cyprus Airways resumes 2 routes in S20

Cyprus Airways in summer 2020 season plans to resume 2 routes, including Cairo and Geneva, on board Airbus A319 aircraft. Planned operation as follows.



Larnaca – Cairo eff 02APR20 2 weekly A319 (3 weekly from 15JUN20). This route was last served until January 2011

CY132 LCA1030 – 1100CAI 319 4

CY132 LCA2000 – 2030CAI 319 1

CY132 LCA2230 – 2300CAI 319 6



CY133 CAI1150 – 1405LCA 319 4

CY133 CAI2130 – 2345LCA 319 1

CY133 CAI2350 – 0205+1LCA 319 6



Day 1 operates from 15JUN20.



Larnaca – Geneva eff 29MAY20 1 weekly A319. This route was last served until October 2002

CY352 LCA1330 – 1640GVA 319 5

CY353 GVA1730 – 2210LCA 319 5