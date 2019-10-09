Air Canada during the month of January 2020 scheduled operational aircraft changes on Toronto – Bridgetown (Barbados) service, with Mainline A330-300 aircraft operating on temporary basis. The Mainline A330 will replace rouge Boeing 767 from 09JAN20 to 31JAN20, operating on daily basis.
AC966 YYZ0840 – 1445BGI 333 D
AC967 BGI1615 – 2105YYZ 333 D
Air Canada Jan 2020 Toronto – Bridgetown aircraft changes
