Air Canada during the month of January 2020 is temporary adjusting Calgary – Kahului service, with the scheduling of Airbus A330-300 aircraft. The A330 will operate from 10JAN20 to 31JAN20, replacing Boeing 767, serving 4 times weekly.
AC587 YYC1525 – 1935OGG 333 x246
AC588 OGG2055 – 0611+1YYC 333 x246
Air Canada Jan 2020 Calgary – Kahului aircraft changes
Posted
Air Canada during the month of January 2020 is temporary adjusting Calgary – Kahului service, with the scheduling of Airbus A330-300 aircraft. The A330 will operate from 10JAN20 to 31JAN20, replacing Boeing 767, serving 4 times weekly.