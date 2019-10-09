Air New Zealand NS20 Vancouver service changes as of 08OCT19

Air New Zealand in recent schedule update filed service changes for Auckland – Vancouver route, for Northern summer 2020 season. Planned Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, scheduled from 23OCT19, is now maintained on/after 29MAR20, based on current update.



29MAR20 – 01MAY20 Day x12 (Increase from 4 to 5 weekly)

03MAY20 – 21JUN20 Day x126 (Increase from 4 to 5 weekly. Reduce from 6 to 5 weekly for the week of 16JUN20)

23JUN20 – 24OCT20 Day x1 (Reduce from previously planned 7 weekly from 09JUL20 – 22JUL20, increase from previously planned 5 weekly from 24JUL20)



NZ024 AKL2015 – 1425YVR 789 x1

NZ023 YVR2005 – 0500+2AKL 789 x1