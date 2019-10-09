airBaltic in summer 2020 season plans to add 4 routes to Europe and Central Asia, including 3 service resumptions. Following service opened for reservation on Wednesday (09OCT19) morning.
Riga – Bergen eff 31MAR20 3 weekly A220-300 (Service resumption since October 2014)
BT171 RIX1745 – 1850BGO 223 246
BT172 BGO1930 – 2225RIX 223 246
Riga – Manchester eff 29MAR20 4 weekly A220-300 (Service resumption since April 2010)
BT671 RIX1610 – 1700MAN 223 x246
BT672 MAN1740 – 2215RIX 223 x246
Riga – Trondheim eff 01APR20 2 weekly A220-300 (3 weekly from 01JUN20 to 28SEP20)
BT183 RIX0810 – 0905TRD 223 1
BT183 RIX1755 – 1850TRD 223 36
BT184 TRD0945 – 1230RIX 223 1
BT184 TRD1930 – 2215RIX 223 36
Day 1 operates from 01JUN20 to 28SEP20.
Riga – Yerevan eff 03MAY20 2 weekly A220-300 (Service resumption since September 2011)
BT726 RIX2250 – 0320+1EVN 223 37
BT727 EVN0420 – 0700RIX 223 14
airBaltic expands Riga network in S20
Posted
airBaltic in summer 2020 season plans to add 4 routes to Europe and Central Asia, including 3 service resumptions. Following service opened for reservation on Wednesday (09OCT19) morning.