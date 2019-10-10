Alaska Airlines expands Qantas codeshare to New Zealand from Oct 2019

Alaska Airlines in the last few days expanded codeshare partnership with Qantas Airways, covering the latter’s service to New Zealand. Approximately from 07OCT19 (or earlier), planned codeshare routes include the following.



Alaska Airlines operated by QANTAS

Brisbane – Auckland

Sydney – Auckland

Sydney – Christchurch

Sydney – Queenstown

Sydney – Wellington



Alaska Airlines will also place its AS-coded flight numbers on Qantas’ new Brisbane – San Francisco route from 09FEB20.