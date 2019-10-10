Alaska Airlines in the last few days expanded codeshare partnership with Qantas Airways, covering the latter’s service to New Zealand. Approximately from 07OCT19 (or earlier), planned codeshare routes include the following.
Alaska Airlines operated by QANTAS
Brisbane – Auckland
Sydney – Auckland
Sydney – Christchurch
Sydney – Queenstown
Sydney – Wellington
Alaska Airlines will also place its AS-coded flight numbers on Qantas’ new Brisbane – San Francisco route from 09FEB20.
Alaska Airlines expands Qantas codeshare to New Zealand from Oct 2019
Posted
Alaska Airlines in the last few days expanded codeshare partnership with Qantas Airways, covering the latter’s service to New Zealand. Approximately from 07OCT19 (or earlier), planned codeshare routes include the following.