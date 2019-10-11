Transavia in summer 2020 season plans to expand Rotterdam network, with the addition of 3 new routes, including Bilbao, Edinburgh and Perugia. Planned schedule as follows.
Rotterdam – Bilbao eff 01APR20 3 weekly (Following schedule effective 01MAY20 – 31MAY20)
HV5757 RTM1210 – 1415BIO 73H 5
HV5757 RTM1245 – 1450BIO 73H 1
HV5757 RTM1810 – 2015BIO 73W 3
HV5758 BIO1455 – 1655RTM 73H 5
HV5758 BIO1535 – 1735RTM 73H 1
HV5758 BIO2055 – 2255RTM 73W 3
Rotterdam – Edinburgh eff 02APR20 4 weekly (Following schedule effective 01MAY20 – 25MAY20)
HV6961 RTM1215 – 1235EDI 73H 7
HV6961 RTM1350 – 1410EDI 73W 1
HV6961 RTM1845 – 1905EDI 73W 4
HV6961 RTM1935 – 1955EDI 73H 5
HV6962 EDI1315 – 1535RTM 73H 7
HV6962 EDI1450 – 1710RTM 73W 1
HV6962 EDI1945 – 2205RTM 73W 4
HV6962 EDI2035 – 2255RTM 73H 5
Rotterdam – Perugia eff 18APR20 2 weekly (Following schedule effective 01MAY20 – 31MAY20)
HV6431 RTM1225 – 1420PEG 73W 3
HV6431 RTM1815 – 2010PEG 73W 6
HV6432 PEG1500 – 1705RTM 73W 3
HV6432 PEG2050 – 2255RTM 73W 6
Transavia expands Rotterdam network in S20
